Albemarle (ALB) Shareholder Scout Investments Raised Its Holding by $819,153; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Upped Its Yy (YY) Stake

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 10,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 244,329 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.03M, up from 234,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 320,475 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 08/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 60.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 28,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 74,900 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 46,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 201,311 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure’s (MIC) Q2 Earnings Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Domtar (UFS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Loews (L) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PayPal (PYPL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Albemarle Corporation’s (NYSE:ALB) 2.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Albemarle posts Q2 earnings beat, raises full-year earnings outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.01% or 2,007 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc owns 6,377 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 3,338 are held by Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Ltd Llc. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com invested in 154,875 shares or 0.68% of the stock. M&T State Bank Corp has 68,251 shares. 33,998 were accumulated by Stoneridge Inv Prtnrs Limited. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru reported 16 shares. Zacks Inv Management reported 13,398 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 179,312 shares. Cap Incorporated Ok reported 29,998 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 27,085 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 11,500 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd Liability New York stated it has 0.08% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). State Street stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Interest Gp Inc invested in 40,809 shares.