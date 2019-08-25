Albemarle (ALB) Share Price Declined While Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Position by $438,939; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cut Ecolab (ECL) Position as Stock Value Rose

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86 million, down from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $201.82. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 5,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 57,661 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, down from 63,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 1.72 million shares traded or 21.25% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 6,521 shares to 48,611 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 164,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,328 shares, and has risen its stake in Editas Medicine Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 17,512 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 4,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor reported 15,717 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 32,498 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 11,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 92,123 shares. The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 4,842 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 11,165 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability owns 164,485 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd accumulated 49,500 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 6,255 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 800,000 shares to 14.59 million shares, valued at $704.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 498,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 262,314 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 187,458 shares. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0.57% or 196,462 shares. 730 are held by Guardian Life Commerce Of America. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Group Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,929 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Federated Pa stated it has 60,535 shares. Art Lc owns 8,972 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Llc owns 1,174 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 220,649 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Smith Salley Associate holds 0.04% or 1,413 shares. C Wide Grp A S stated it has 3.37 million shares. 992,563 are held by King Luther Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 42,256 shares. Choate Investment Advsr invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 921,900 were reported by Comgest Invsts Sas.