Albemarle (ALB) Reaches $63.23 After 5.00% Up Move; Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF)’s Sentiment Is 1.15

Some Historical ALB News: 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi's Chemicals Conference; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.'s IDR to 'BBB'/'F2'; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company for 1.02 million shares. Proxima Capital Management Llc owns 134,520 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.07% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Management Corp has invested 0.03% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 35,093 shares.

Analysts await Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Contango Oil & Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.37 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 12.34 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.