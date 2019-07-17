Albemarle (ALB) Position Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership; Moors & Cabot Holding in Ppl (PPL) Decreased by $617,117 as Shares Declined

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 201,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.69 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 913,858 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 17/04/2018 – Soaring Demand for Lithium Fuels Exploration and Production Race; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 26/03/2018 – Albemarle CEO Says FMC Lithium Spinoff Could Spur Asset Sales; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 2.56 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 58,900 shares to 111,616 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cwm has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Chevy Chase Tru Inc stated it has 603,982 shares. 20,919 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Cibc Ww Markets reported 17,161 shares. Howe Rusling Inc has 185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh has 7,075 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania Company accumulated 9,523 shares. Duncker Streett & Incorporated holds 5,600 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department holds 2,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.52 million were accumulated by Cap Investors. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 433 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Oh holds 0% or 6,671 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 229,897 shares. Moreover, Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 395 shares. First Trust Com accumulated 15,425 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Bolt Capital LP holds 246,351 shares. First Republic Invest Management Inc has 6,440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf Investments invested in 0.02% or 25,810 shares. 2,923 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs. 8,888 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Com. Capstone Invest Ltd accumulated 0% or 5,147 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Opportunities Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 6,233 shares. Axa holds 0% or 8,743 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 0.01% or 8,814 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 93,645 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 47,057 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 6,000 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).