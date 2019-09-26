Albemarle (ALB) Holding Upped by Grandfield & Dodd Llc; Vmware (VMW) Holder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $59.27 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 629,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.30 million, down from 984,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $147.05. About 915,207 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 9,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 124,463 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 114,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $67.51. About 620,094 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – LARA: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 256,000 shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $113.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80 million for 36.04 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advsr invested in 0.58% or 23,300 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 0% or 128 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 655,113 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na has 4,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 199,185 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Oaktop Cap Mgmt Ii Limited Partnership has 3.33% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 171,736 were reported by Ardevora Asset Management Llp. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 50,568 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 24,167 shares. Cibc Markets Incorporated has invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 29,044 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 0.11% or 1.05 million shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jennison Assoc Ltd holds 10,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALB shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability holds 3,945 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Daiwa Gp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 3,822 shares. Cordasco Network reported 8 shares stake. Kingfisher Cap reported 0.83% stake. Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.04% or 22,503 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 60,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 3,792 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 3,134 shares. New Jersey-based Seabridge Investment Advsr Limited has invested 0% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Strs Ohio stated it has 30,262 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 38,189 are held by Stifel Corp. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 86,351 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Naples Glob Ltd owns 26,334 shares.