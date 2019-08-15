Albemarle (ALB) Holding Raised by Bank Of The West; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Pathstone Family Office Decreased Position

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 3,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 183 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 3,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $120.6. About 4.53M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 37,273 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06M, up from 33,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.08% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 2.02M shares traded or 44.12% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Corp expected to post earnings of $1.21 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels And Resorts Inc by 11,569 shares to 5,632 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,880 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 45,632 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Benedict Advsrs Incorporated reported 5,962 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0.12% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 17,122 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc owns 15,836 shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.65% or 60,923 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Capital Innovations Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 2,970 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech reported 8,930 shares. Mirae Asset Glob reported 0.67% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 488,119 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management Inc holds 21,639 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 0.01% or 98,590 shares in its portfolio. 164,340 were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6,408 shares to 8,353 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).