Albemarle (ALB) Holding Held by Atlanta Capital Group; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Boosted Its Position by $11.22 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 103.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 98,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 193,379 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.17 million, up from 94,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 2.32 million shares traded or 32.33% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 26/04/2018 – RCL SEES 2018 NET YIELD UP 2.0%-3.75% IN CONSTANT FX; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN BOOSTS FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Atlanta Capital Group increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group bought 20,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,034 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 32,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,563 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONFIRMS OTHER 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 349,804 shares to 500,196 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. $554.74M worth of stock was sold by A WILHELMSEN A S on Tuesday, February 5. 420 shares were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr., worth $50,190 on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Royal Caribbean +4% after positive outlook – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “More Puerto Rico protests planned as governor resists calls to resign – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Royal Caribbean Cruises declares $0.70 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 5,800 shares. 55,000 were reported by Tremblant Cap Grp. Fiduciary Trust reported 2,113 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com owns 4.66 million shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 14,371 shares. Smithfield holds 0.01% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 14,321 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 1.31% or 31,229 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 527,515 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 69,196 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 18,000 were reported by Highland Capital Mgmt. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.43% or 48,989 shares. Financial Mngmt Professionals holds 0% or 100 shares. Blackrock holds 0.06% or 11.04M shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What to Watch When Albemarle Reports Q1 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Livent’s China caution clouds lithium industry outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.