Albemarle (ALB) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $488.35 Million; Parsec Financial Management Position in Starbucks (SBUX) Lifted by $1.75 Million

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle (ALB) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 5,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 226,888 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 billion, down from 232,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Albemarle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.3. About 1.04 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBERMARLE CONTINUES TO PURSUE NEW BRINE EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY, PROJECT “GOING WELL”, MEETING METRICS – CEO LUKE KISSAM; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE: 2018 LITHIUM MARGINS TO TOP 40%; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – East Coast Wings + Grill Signs Deal for new Restaurant in Albemarle, N.C; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 23,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 215,805 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04 million, up from 192,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 6.54 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 13/03/2018 – Atlanta Jrnl-Con: Sources: Starbucks said to be considering Atlanta for large office; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 19/04/2018 – Men Arrested at Starbucks Hope to Ensure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 18/04/2018 – Can Training Eliminate Biases? Starbucks Will Test the Thesis; 08/05/2018 – Starbucks Trying to Woo Afternoon Customers; 11/05/2018 – Nestlé agrees $7.2bn tie-up to sell Starbucks products; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 30/03/2018 – One year after taking the reins as CEO of Starbucks, Kevin Johnson still has a lot to prove to investors; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks says it’s achieved pay equity in the US

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Starbucks, Dunkin’ and McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ELF, VSH, SHAK, CMG, DPZ, SBUX and MCD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,438 shares to 418,367 shares, valued at $49.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13,471 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,786 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.33% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Howland Capital Mngmt holds 3,631 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 130,238 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 7,452 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.97M shares. Cypress Mgmt Lc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Chesley Taft And Associates has 0.56% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fosun Interest Limited holds 28,425 shares. Sit Invest Associate has invested 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vontobel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.11 million shares. Tirschwell & Loewy invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Clark Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.01M are held by Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Co. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 0.14% or 4,700 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Albemarle Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Albemarle Corporation to host 2019 Investor Day on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$73.05, Is It Time To Put Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings (NYSE:MHK) by 1,435 shares to 123,502 shares, valued at $15.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) by 183,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bangor Retail Bank holds 0.15% or 9,436 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 288,349 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). 200,600 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corporation. Cibc Asset stated it has 10,528 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp invested in 0.08% or 2,056 shares. 87,844 are owned by Kbc Nv. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0% or 424 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 585,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Lc has 8,028 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.1% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 74,240 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 14,091 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). First Manhattan Commerce holds 496 shares or 0% of its portfolio.