Albemarle (ALB) Holder Earnest Partners Has Raised Position by $1.10 Million; Salem Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Baidu (BIDU) by $566,808

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 13,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 299,271 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.53 million, up from 285,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 1.79 million shares traded or 26.07% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 27/03/2018 – China Wants in on the Clean, Copious, and Chilean Energy Boom; 10/05/2018 – ALB: LITHIUM SUPPLY AGREEMENTS GETTING LONGER, UP TO 10 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 2,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 17,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 19,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.85. About 6.13M shares traded or 53.18% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s COO steps down less than 2 years after joining; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSES FOR AUTONOMOUS CARS TESTS IN BEIJING; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Net $1.1B; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 54,730 shares to 67,852 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reinsurance Grou (NYSE:RGA) by 5,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 424 shares in its portfolio. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management invested in 17,637 shares. Meridian Mngmt reported 20,826 shares. Moreover, Scout Investments Inc has 0.41% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 244,329 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.36% or 37,660 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Wellington Shields Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 7,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.14% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma reported 17,455 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 6,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wills Group Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has 21,068 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.06% or 87,844 shares. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 677,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd has invested 0.68% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 39,205 shares to 218,159 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).