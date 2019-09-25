Albemarle (ALB) Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined; Choate Investment Advisors Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Has Raised as Market Valuation Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 25.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 22,319 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 29,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $67.85. About 143,527 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – DOES NOT EXPECT FORCE MAJEURE TO AFFECT PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 194.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 22,105 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, up from 7,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $153.85. About 184,765 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Doremus Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 1,170 shares. Horan Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 15,916 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 4,561 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Pinnacle Financial accumulated 2,156 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 159 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co accumulated 2.18M shares. 19,064 are held by Park Natl Corporation Oh. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 44,138 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Incorporated stated it has 0.3% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth has invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 64,386 shares to 464,085 shares, valued at $36.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,555 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,802 shares to 245,938 shares, valued at $33.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 42,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

