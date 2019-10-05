Albemarle (ALB) Analysts See $1.63 EPS; Lateef Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 49.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 1,957 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 1,981 shares with $366,000 value, down from 3,938 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $120.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Analysts expect Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report $1.63 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 24.43% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. ALB’s profit would be $171.06 million giving it 10.17 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, Albemarle Corporation’s analysts see 5.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 939,158 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE BOOSTS 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE AGREES TO $250M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Marlow DeeAnne J bought $70,850.

Among 9 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 38.22% above currents $66.32 stock price. Albemarle had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, October 3. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, August 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 2 by UBS. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. Bank of America maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Monday, August 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Thursday, August 15 with “Underweight” rating. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Nomura.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold Albemarle Corporation shares while 127 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 92.98 million shares or 0.95% more from 92.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Channing Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.32% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 98,123 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 11,500 shares. Cornerstone reported 3,490 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 90,336 shares. Florida-based Harvey Cap Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Raymond James Assoc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 152,235 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 455 shares. Stoneridge Inv Partners Ltd Llc holds 31,180 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has 22,581 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Natl Bank The reported 14,913 shares stake. 800 are owned by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 206,617 shares.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.96 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 12.94 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.65% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Suncoast Equity Management invested 7.79% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dubuque Bank & Trust reported 2,687 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, Florida-based fund reported 44,523 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 416,573 shares. First Merchants stated it has 1.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc invested in 17,272 shares. Sns Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,338 shares. Financial Bank owns 0.67% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 32,098 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pacific Inv Mngmt holds 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 1,770 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 352 shares. Reliant Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 21,895 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 8,278 shares. California-based Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) has invested 0.76% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).