Albemarle (ALB) Analysts See $1.63 EPS; Douglas Emmett (DEI) Sentiment Is 1.22

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 113 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 93 reduced and sold holdings in Douglas Emmett Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 158.47 million shares, up from 153.98 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Douglas Emmett Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 84 Increased: 79 New Position: 34.

Analysts expect Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report $1.63 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 24.43% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. ALB’s profit would be $172.77 million giving it 10.19 P/E if the $1.63 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, Albemarle Corporation’s analysts see 5.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 633,738 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – Chile approves increase in lithium quota for Albemarle; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – Smart Money Flowing into Lithium Market; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Sees FY Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.40

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $91.07 million for 20.51 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 2.75% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. for 1.44 million shares. Zimmer Partners Lp owns 6.51 million shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aew Capital Management L P has 2.4% invested in the company for 1.98 million shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S & Co has invested 1.72% in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.88 million shares.

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 464,545 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) has risen 6.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.47 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 61.84 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.04 billion. The firm offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It has a 12.97 P/E ratio. It also makes cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Marlow DeeAnne J bought $70,850.

Among 8 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Albemarle has $12800 highest and $6000 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 41.13% above currents $66.43 stock price. Albemarle had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 10. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 12. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Friday, August 9. The stock of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.