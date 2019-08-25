Albany Intl (AIN) Shareholder Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased Its Position by $761,120 as Market Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Beaumont Financial Partners Decreased Its Stake

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 10,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4,288 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $307,000, down from 15,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.74. About 196,887 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 7,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 9,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.54 million shares traded or 38.86% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Capital Management stated it has 159,519 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 59,793 shares. The New York-based Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). 70,831 are owned by Zacks Invest. Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 344,608 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 80,200 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). American Research And Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 350 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 44,736 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 6 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 18,663 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Boston Invest Incorporated owns 49,156 shares. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 419,800 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc owns 9,314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 21,527 shares to 25,422 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 51,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

