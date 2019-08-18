Albany Intl (AIN) Shareholder Loomis Sayles & Company LP Decreased Position; As Equity Residential (EQR) Share Value Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 6,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 467,443 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.46 million, down from 473,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 136,630 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 101.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 196,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 389,810 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.36M, up from 193,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $81.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 23,510 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). 23,477 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 38,880 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial holds 57,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tygh Cap has 1.23% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 97,478 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,426 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 27 shares or 0% of the stock. Us National Bank De holds 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) or 1,333 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 424,153 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation stated it has 200 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). 85,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Company. Bamco Ny, New York-based fund reported 81,071 shares. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31,815 shares to 78,020 shares, valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 19,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 309,591 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Communications Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 300,800 shares to 974,447 shares, valued at $43.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

