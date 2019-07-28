Albany Intl (AIN) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Security Capital Research & Management Holding in Equity Residential (EQR) Has Trimmed by $4.70 Million

Security Capital Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc sold 62,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.72M, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 1.29 million shares traded or 15.23% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 74,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 372,535 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.67M, down from 447,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.04. About 133,044 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 20.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Albany International Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIN); 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt invested in 0.27% or 159,519 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). 9,314 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.15 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 5,122 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited has 4,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Corp has 0% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 200 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 2,473 shares. Brinker Cap reported 7,781 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 70,138 shares. Numerixs Tech stated it has 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Granahan Inv Mngmt Inc Ma holds 126,947 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 4.24 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 3.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AIN’s profit will be $27.46M for 23.25 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.30% negative EPS growth.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpt Realty by 1.20M shares to 4.95M shares, valued at $59.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 10,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 2,101 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 39,133 shares stake. Griffin Asset Management stated it has 2,837 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 3,791 shares. Forward Mngmt Limited Co owns 12,140 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 2.08 million shares. Washington Savings Bank owns 27 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) or 692 shares. Daiwa Group Inc Inc has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 4,888 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 71,969 shares. Fil Ltd owns 235,241 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $6.71 million activity. Another trade for 315 shares valued at $22,747 was sold by Sorenson Christa L. Another trade for 687 shares valued at $49,610 was made by Garechana Robert on Tuesday, February 5. Manelis Michael L sold 684 shares worth $49,393. 932 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares with value of $67,302 were sold by Kaufman Ian. NEITHERCUT DAVID J also sold $3.68M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. $732,900 worth of stock was sold by Altshuler Barry on Thursday, February 7.