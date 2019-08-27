Albany Intl (AIN) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Lowered Stake by $1.24 Million as Shares Rose; Springbok Capital Management Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Decreased as Stock Rose

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 26.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 17,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.73% . The institutional investor held 49,156 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 66,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 22,383 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – BEYOND 2018, REMAIN ON TRACK TOWARD GOAL OF 18% TO 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES IN 2020; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 20,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 4,811 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 1.67 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2016-2; 07/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20% – sources – The Edge Markets; 04/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets set to hire Kupchak as GM; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 15/03/2018 – GM SEES COMMERCIALIZING CRUISE AV IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK LTD IDBI.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID CBI BOOKS EX-GM OF CO FOR FRAUD; 18/04/2018 – GM’S EX-CADILLAC CHIEF CITES `PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES’; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 08/05/2018 – Bridgestone Corporation Named 2017 General Motors Supplier of the Year

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,873 shares to 13,173 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 0.56% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 128,261 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 415,628 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Capital Advsrs Ok reported 93,787 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Redwood Investments holds 0.52% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 190,176 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Colony Limited Liability Corp holds 12,538 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 65,594 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 3,200 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 10,750 shares. Conning holds 22,980 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantres Asset Mgmt accumulated 59,200 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Accuvest Glob stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 853,534 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 44,630 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 16,179 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 17 shares. Rice Hall James Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Captrust Financial invested in 222 shares or 0% of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Aperio Grp Lc stated it has 31,509 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase has 38,880 shares. The New York-based State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 10,800 shares. Da Davidson accumulated 4,067 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Bamco Ny has invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

