Albany International Corp. (AIN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) is a company in the Textile Industrial industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Albany International Corp. has 100% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 83.92% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of Albany International Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.74% of all Textile Industrial companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Albany International Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albany International Corp. 0.00% 16.80% 7.10% Industry Average 3.18% 9.45% 3.93%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Albany International Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Albany International Corp. N/A 78 27.11 Industry Average 28.43M 893.37M 29.92

Albany International Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Albany International Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Albany International Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albany International Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.50

With consensus price target of $92, Albany International Corp. has a potential upside of 5.30%. As a group, Textile Industrial companies have a potential upside of 235.62%. The analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Albany International Corp. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Albany International Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albany International Corp. 7.21% 2.88% 10.73% 24.95% 33.21% 37.74% Industry Average 4.20% 2.31% 10.73% 24.95% 33.21% 37.74%

For the past year Albany International Corp. was bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albany International Corp. are 3 and 2.5. Competitively, Albany International Corp.’s rivals have 2.96 and 1.70 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albany International Corp. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Albany International Corp.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Albany International Corp. is 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.69. Competitively, Albany International Corp.’s rivals are 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Albany International Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Albany International Corp.’s rivals beat Albany International Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) segments. The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts. It also provides customized and consumable fabrics that are used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, tannery, and textile industries; and sells its products directly to customer end-users. The AEC segment offers composite structures based on proprietary technology to customers in the aerospace and defense industries. Albany International Corp. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire.