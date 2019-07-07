Albany International (AIN) Stake Held by Timessquare Capital Management Llc; Punch & Associates Investment Management Holding in Sb Finl Group (SBFG) Has Upped by $368,748

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sb Finl Group Inc (SBFG) by 26.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 20,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 98,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 77,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sb Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.53. About 7,427 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 5.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Banc Funds Company Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Jacobs Asset Management Buys 2.6% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Albany International Corp (AIN) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 33,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the textiles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.50 million, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Albany International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 144,948 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 20.97% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – Albany International 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – OUTLOOK FOR MC & AEC IN 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP AIN.N SEES FY 2020 SALES $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Albany International Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Albany International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $230.0M, EST. $221.0M (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

More notable recent Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Albany International Corp. (AIN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Closing of Albany’s secondary offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albany International Corp/DE/ 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold AIN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 27.36 million shares or 1.79% less from 27.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). American Rech And Mgmt Com owns 350 shares. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Inc has 0.02% invested in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 57,578 shares. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 48,224 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 46,055 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Inc invested in 0.27% or 159,519 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Secor L P, a New York-based fund reported 8,709 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 41,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Barclays Pcl holds 33,892 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.03% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Vanguard Gru reported 0.01% stake. 5,035 were accumulated by Victory Management Inc.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 48,430 shares to 67,969 shares, valued at $66.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 128,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.96 million shares or 0.28% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Zpr Inv Mgmt has invested 1.34% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Ejf Cap Ltd Com invested in 1.14% or 529,151 shares. Moreover, Cutler Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 1.06% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 971 shares. Maltese Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) or 14,600 shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage holds 11,900 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 192,190 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has 0% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 7,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stieven Ltd Partnership has invested 0.51% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 11,883 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares to 226,959 shares, valued at $15.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB) by 253,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,938 shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $56,013 activity. KLEIN MARK A also bought $17,050 worth of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) on Tuesday, June 11. 1,500 shares valued at $26,985 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W on Friday, May 10.