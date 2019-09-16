Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK)’s Financial Results Comparing With ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) and ATN International Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) compete with each other in the Telecom Services – Domestic sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 2 0.40 N/A 0.12 15.29 ATN International Inc. 58 2.26 N/A 0.97 57.89

Demonstrates Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and ATN International Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ATN International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and ATN International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 1.5% ATN International Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Competitively, ATN International Inc.’s beta is 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, ATN International Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. ATN International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.5% of ATN International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6% are Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.6% of ATN International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. -3.65% 9.47% 1.65% -4.64% 17.09% 28.47% ATN International Inc. -2.39% -3.47% -7.04% -23.47% -11.37% -21.33%

For the past year Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. had bullish trend while ATN International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors ATN International Inc. beats Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company operates through U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy segments. It offers wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services; wireline local and long-distance telephone services; and facilities-based integrated voice and data communications services, as well as wholesale transport services to enterprise and residential customers. The company also provides wireless devices and accessories comprising smartphones, feature phones, wireless hot spots, and various wireless solutions for small businesses; and sells original equipment manufacturer and after-market accessories, such as phone protection, battery charging solutions, and Bluetooth hands-free kits. In addition, it owns and operates commercial distributed generation solar power systems; and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems. ATN International, Inc. offers its services through direct sales force, retail stores, and independent dealers. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.