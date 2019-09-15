Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) Comparison side by side

Since Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) are part of the Telecom Services – Domestic industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 2 0.40 N/A 0.12 15.29 Cellcom Israel Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 1.5% Cellcom Israel Ltd. 0.00% -5.1% -1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s beta is 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Cellcom Israel Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Cellcom Israel Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. and Cellcom Israel Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 6% of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 48.4% of Cellcom Israel Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. -3.65% 9.47% 1.65% -4.64% 17.09% 28.47% Cellcom Israel Ltd. -3.76% -0.69% -30.68% -43.84% -48.29% -51.19%

For the past year Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. had bullish trend while Cellcom Israel Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. beats Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services. It also provides value-added services comprising SMS and MMS services; cloud backup content services, including Cellcom Volume music application and Cellcom TV application; text and multimedia messaging services; and advanced cellular content services. In addition, the company sells handsets, modems, tablets, and laptops, as well as offers repair services. Further, it provides transmission and data services through approximately 1,800 kilometers of inland fiber-optic infrastructure and complementary microwave links to selected business customers. Additionally, the company offers Internet connectivity and related services; international calling services, operator services, teleconferencing services, international long distance services, and landline telephony services; and cloud services and data security products. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.2 million cellular subscribers. Cellcom Israel Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.