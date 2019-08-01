Alaska Communications System (ALSK) Valuation Rose While Pinnacle Holdings Has Raised Stake; Petroleum & Resources Lifted Its Total S.A. Adr (TOT) Holding

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Adr (TOT) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 104,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 83,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.23. About 238,703 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – TOTAL SAYS ZINIA 2 TO HAVE PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF 40K B/D; 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 09/05/2018 – Haiti: Total Sells Its Retail Business; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MARATHON LIBYA DEAL WAS CLOSED ON MARCH 31; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Total and Sonangol Strengthen Their Cooperation in Angola

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Alaska Communications System (ALSK) by 0.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 670 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.65% . The hedge fund held 569,910 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 569,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Alaska Communications System for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.88M market cap company. The stock increased 5.41% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 2,729 shares traded. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) has risen 17.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSK News: 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA PROVIDES FOR 5 PCT ANNUAL INCREASES IN CO’S SHARE OF HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN 2019 THROUGH 2023; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA PROVIDES FOR BASE WAGE INCREASES OF ZERO IN 2017, 1.0% IN 2018 AND 2019, 1.5% IN 2020 THROUGH 2023; 08/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS HOLDER TAR MAY REQUEST POISON PILL WAIVER; 24/04/2018 – KAREN SINGER SAYS HAS CONTINUED TO ENGAGE WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS REGARDING SETTLEMENT OF POTENTIAL PROXY CONTEST AT 2018 MEETING, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS REACHES PACT WITH TAR HOLDINGS; 08/03/2018 – TAR Holdings Has Been Seeking to Nominate Three Candidates to ALSK Board; 08/03/2018 – Karen Singer, TAR Holdings Threaten Litigation Against Alaska Communications Systems; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications 1Q Rev $56M; 26/04/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS- IF TAR HOLDINGS ATTEMPTED TO NOMINATE ITS CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, SUCH CANDIDATES WOULD BE DISREGARDED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold ALSK shares while 13 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 19.31 million shares or 7.20% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Com accumulated 1.94M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sei Investments accumulated 0% or 4,082 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 56,799 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 3,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 446,808 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.41 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability holds 18,250 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability owns 779,400 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 12,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kennedy Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) for 795,589 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 1,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 26,271 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok (NYSE:OKE) by 2,278 shares to 76,475 shares, valued at $5.34 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gnc Holdings (Prn) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27M shares, and cut its stake in Qcr Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25,700 shares to 38,701 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,200 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM).