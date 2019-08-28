Alaska Communications Sys Gr (ALSK) Valuation Rose While Rbf Capital Boosted Its Stake; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder Bbr Partners Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 27,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 34,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $166.45. About 551,080 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Added Nearly Half of All Jobs in March; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Communications Sys Gr (ALSK) by 159.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 478,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.65% . The institutional investor held 779,400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 300,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Communications Sys Gr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 49,210 shares traded. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) has risen 17.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSK News: 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS-CBA PROVIDES FOR,ALL REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES HAVING BEEN MIGRATED TO SINGLE WAGE,PENSION CONTRIBUTION SCHEDULE EFFECTIVE OCT 2021; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA PROVIDES FOR INCREASE IN CO’S SHARE OF HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Karen Singer Interested in Acquiring Added 10% Common Stk in Alaska Communications – Filing; 24/04/2018 – KAREN SINGER SAYS IS INTERESTED IN INVESTING FURTHER CAPITAL INTO ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Appoints Wayne Barr Jr. and Robert M. Pons to Board; 08/03/2018 – TAR HOLDINGS SAYS REMAINS OPEN TO ENGAGING WITH ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS’ BOARD TO REACH A MUTUALLY AGREEABLE RESOLUTION – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Addresses Alaska Communications Systems’ High-Cost Petition; 09/05/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $0.04; 30/04/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS HOLDER TAR SENT LETTER ON SLATE REJECTION; 26/04/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS- REMAINED INTERESTED TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE SETTLEMENT WITH TAR HOLDINGS THAT CONTEMPLATED ADDING 2 NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 0.3% or 22,348 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 577,007 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 119,418 shares. Becker Capital Management reported 1,275 shares stake. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 62,081 shares. Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 2,756 shares. Stock Yards National Bank And Trust has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Maryland-based Edgemoor Inv Advisors has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.43M shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 3,502 are owned by Fund Management. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Trustco Commercial Bank N Y has 0.9% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,018 shares. First Merchants Corporation reported 1.02% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Intact Management holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18,700 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,791 shares to 695,260 shares, valued at $196.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 212,100 shares to 480,247 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 221,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,189 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).