Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) compete with each other in the Regional Airlines sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Air Group Inc. 61 0.95 N/A 3.53 17.44 Southwest Airlines Co. 52 1.29 N/A 4.22 12.33

Demonstrates Alaska Air Group Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Southwest Airlines Co. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Alaska Air Group Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Southwest Airlines Co.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) and Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Air Group Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 3.8% Southwest Airlines Co. 0.00% 24% 9%

Volatility & Risk

Alaska Air Group Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alaska Air Group Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Southwest Airlines Co.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alaska Air Group Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Air Group Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Southwest Airlines Co. 1 3 2 2.33

Alaska Air Group Inc.’s upside potential is 13.11% at a $73.43 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines Co.’s consensus price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 6.10%. The results provided earlier shows that Alaska Air Group Inc. appears more favorable than Southwest Airlines Co., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.3% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of Southwest Airlines Co. are owned by institutional investors. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Southwest Airlines Co.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alaska Air Group Inc. 1.32% 2.38% -7.81% -6.79% 2.4% 1.05% Southwest Airlines Co. -0.76% -0.54% -10.33% -0.91% -0.36% 11.9%

For the past year Alaska Air Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Southwest Airlines Co.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers. In addition, the company operates Southwest.com, an Internet Website that enables customers to purchase and manage travel online; and Swabiz.com, a business travel reservation Web page. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.