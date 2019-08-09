Alaska Air Group Comusd0.0 (ALK) Position Has Lifted by Cognios Capital Llc; As Barclays Plc (BCS) Market Value Declined, Alpine Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $533.24 Million

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (ALK) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 39,832 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 31,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 740,838 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 03/05/2018 – Facebook Executive Susan Li Brings Innovation, Digital Media, and Finance Experience to Alaska Air Group Board; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES ANNOUNCES OFFICE EXPANSION NEAR SEA-TAC AIRPORT; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 954% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 4.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The hedge fund held 4.71 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589.14M, up from 447,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock 0.06% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. It is up 27.38% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 08/05/2018 – Hl CRUSH PARTNERS LP HCLP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 21/03/2018 – Staley Says Barclays Is Very Focused on Shareholder Returns (Video); 15/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Target Started at EUR8.00 by Barclays; 16/05/2018 – BARCLAYS SAYS ANDBANK ACTING ON BEHALF OF A GROUP OF 30 MANAGERS OF MASMOVIL MASM.MC; 29/03/2018 – SPECTRIS PLC SXS.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2945P FROM 2750P; 27/03/2018 – INF: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – INFORMA PLC AMENDMENT; 23/05/2018 – Barclays Investors Pour Cold Water on Potential StanChart Deal; 11/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Barclays PLC 1Q Rev GBP5.36B; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table)

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Malaga Cove Limited holds 25,965 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 354,579 were accumulated by Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Llp. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8,639 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Company Ny reported 26,982 shares. 166,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 13,589 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 35,496 shares stake. 73,775 were reported by Nordea Ab. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Valley Advisers Inc has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 100 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 11,461 shares. Amer Century invested in 0% or 49,097 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

