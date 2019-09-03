Alaska Air Group (ALK) Valuation Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Position by $7.27 Million as Shares Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 72.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 403,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 553,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $826.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 43,985 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 290,387 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Rev $1.83B; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $263.10 million for 6.91 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares to 361,767 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.