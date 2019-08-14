Alaska Air Group (ALK) to pay $0.35 on Sep 5, 2019; Shorts at WARTSILA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FI (WRTBF) Lowered By 6.64%

WARTSILA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FI (OTCMKTS:WRTBF) had a decrease of 6.64% in short interest. WRTBF’s SI was 2.02 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.64% from 2.17M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 5053 days are for WARTSILA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES FI (OTCMKTS:WRTBF)’s short sellers to cover WRTBF’s short positions. It closed at $12.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:ALK) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Alaska Air Group Inc’s current price of $61.17 translates into 0.57% yield. Alaska Air Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 1.15 million shares traded or 8.42% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Airlines and Aer Lingus team up to give Mileage Plan members more flights to Europe; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air Group has $83 highest and $61 lowest target. $74.14’s average target is 21.20% above currents $61.17 stock price. Alaska Air Group had 17 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has “In-Line” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Imperial Capital. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Imperial Capital to “In-Line”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of ALK in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform”.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.54 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 15.03 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Huntington National Bank accumulated 500 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 107,638 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia holds 42,989 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 107,746 shares. Hartford Invest Management Communication reported 13,701 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 0% stake. 39,832 were reported by Cognios Ltd Limited Liability Company. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3,626 shares stake. Atria Investments Limited Co holds 0.01% or 3,618 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Co holds 0% or 3,635 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company holds 1.34M shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 188 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated owns 12.81M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 346,080 were reported by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank.

