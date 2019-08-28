Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Rose While U S Global Investors Has Raised Stake by $2.95 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding Maintained by Lau Associates Llc

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 50,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 107,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 56,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $58.68. About 524,349 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%

Lau Associates Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc bought 1,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 9,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $200.48. About 1.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Investment Management Rev $1.77B; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS WORKING TO ACHIEVE GOAL OF HAVING WOMEN MAKE UP 50 PCT OF INCOMING ANALYST CLASS BY 2021; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE IN COMMITMENT LETTER WITH GOLDMAN FOR $400M BRIDGE LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Goldman Says Overweight Cash As Ray Dalio’s ‘Pretty Stupid’ Cash Holders Still Looking ‘Pretty Smart’; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim; 30/04/2018 – GOLDMAN PRESIDENT SOLOMON SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Kevin G. Nealer: Cohn’s departure spells trouble for trade; 08/03/2018 – BANKIA BKIA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4.5 EUROS FROM 4.02 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to exit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jlb & Assocs Inc invested in 0.36% or 30,679 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 188 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 20,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 112,829 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 15,967 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 119 shares. Davidson Inv Advisors holds 233,769 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Com accumulated 4,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Invs Llc invested in 3,618 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First Interstate Bankshares stated it has 345 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions holds 0% or 3,380 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot owns 6,238 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 0% stake. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd reported 6,042 shares.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 29,627 shares to 850 shares, valued at $284,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,839 shares, and cut its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NYSE:NEM).

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $194.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 82,300 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,650 shares, and cut its stake in Ciitgroup Inc.

