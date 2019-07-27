Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Value Declined While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Trimmed Position; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Harvest Management Cut Stake

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 1.64M shares traded or 53.60% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Investment Ltd Com accumulated 5,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin owns 3.25 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Agf Invests has 0.79% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Sit Assocs has 0.08% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 43,460 shares. Shufro Rose And Lc holds 23,310 shares. M&T Commercial Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cwm Lc stated it has 28 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company reported 87,741 shares stake. Keybank National Association Oh holds 11,689 shares. Tillar invested in 0.76% or 23,651 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na has 10,192 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.22% or 9,000 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank invested in 794 shares. First Manhattan reported 30 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares to 87,665 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Whittier has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 132 shares. Westfield Capital Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alps Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 22,196 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 44,228 shares. Barbara Oil holds 11,000 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdg invested in 0.12% or 160,280 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management holds 154,897 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). West Oak Cap Lc stated it has 42 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 16 were accumulated by Jnba Fincl Advsr. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.22 million shares.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.