Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Increased by $380,016 Its Stake; 21Vianet Group (VNET) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Upped Its Stake

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $63.21. About 175,356 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR EXECUTIVES COMMENT AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 62.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.83M, up from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. About 8,619 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/03/2018 21VIANET GROUP INC VNET.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 3.25 BLN TO RMB 3.35 BLN; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q Rev $127.7M; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Trust stated it has 158,045 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 5,667 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Proshare owns 13,760 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 8,603 shares. Sei Company accumulated 63,296 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 270,304 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Llc has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Maverick Capital Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 0.16% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 12,265 shares. Boston Common Asset Lc invested in 0.22% or 27,340 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 717,384 shares. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 926,350 shares.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Money Talk Portfolio Update – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Airline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Alaska Air Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Worst Is Probably Over at Alaska Air Group, Inc. – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 355,317 shares to 2.74M shares, valued at $347.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “21Vianet: Banking On China’s Internet Infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” on December 28, 2011, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Vianet Group (LON:VNET), A Stock That Climbed 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “21Vianet Group 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genworth Financial (GNW) Q2 Earnings, Revenues Top Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.