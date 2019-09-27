Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Increased Its Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 549,553 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Traffic Rose 6.5%; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon $2.27, Up About 32.5%; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%

Cantillon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc sold 20,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.97 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $286.21. About 808,353 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 118,594 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,760 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com owns 205,307 shares. Primecap Ca stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Caprock Gru Inc Inc holds 4,609 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Birinyi Associate stated it has 0.17% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Glenmede Trust Com Na has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Burney has 0.06% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 247 are owned by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 20,515 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 13 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 1,498 shares.

