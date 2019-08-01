Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stock Price Rose While Tyvor Capital Trimmed Holding by $3.60 Million; Montrusco Bolton Investments Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $2.47 Million; Shares Declined

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 1.13M shares traded or 7.08% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines awarded top ranking among Traditional Carriers in J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for 11th consecutive year; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 17,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 147,405 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81 million, up from 129,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48M shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $290.04M for 6.74 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.