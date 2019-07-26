Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake Maintained by Westwood Holdings Group Inc; Ancora Advisors Holds Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 12,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,288 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, up from 211,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $63.86. About 1.58 million shares traded or 45.95% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 24,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 164,961 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33 million, up from 140,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.93. About 8.83M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 339,388 shares to 488,332 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Ltd Shs (NYSE:PNR) by 16,868 shares to 89,844 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

