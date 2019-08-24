Alaska Air Group (ALK) Stake Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc; Kellogg Co (K) Stock Declined While Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed by $34.20 Million Its Position

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89 million shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 108.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,547 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 5,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.93. About 1.16 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Load Factor 79.4%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Up About 20%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% or 32,228 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 45 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,943 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 12,729 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc holds 684 shares. Sterling Cap Management Limited reported 1.13 million shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Bridges Invest Mgmt invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Financial Advisers Ltd has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 2,341 shares. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 39,691 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Auxier Asset Management invested 0.14% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7,383 shares to 12,403 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,105 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt stated it has 127,001 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 27,548 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Limited Liability Co reported 7,410 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Company reported 4,950 shares stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Management stated it has 0.27% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 265,942 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 1.04M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guyasuta Invest Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability invested in 27,110 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 21,567 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 47,650 shares. Duncker Streett And, Missouri-based fund reported 518 shares. Capital Investment Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Blackrock has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). United Capital Fincl Advisers Lc has 5,503 shares for 0% of their portfolio.