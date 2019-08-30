Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shares Rose While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Decreased Holding; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Westend Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $6.27 Billion as Stock Price Rose

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 238,783 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CEO SAYS PACTS IN PLACE FOR 80% OF UNIONIZED PAYROLL; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 26,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 156,275 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79 billion, down from 182,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $280.67. About 784,063 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 earnings per share, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $283.79 million for 6.38 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25M and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL) by 4,047 shares to 89,576 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Ibonds Dec 2022 Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 1,320 shares. 230,186 were accumulated by Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Earnest Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 73 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Diamond Hill Management Incorporated has 0.7% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Amer Century reported 49,097 shares. Cambridge Communication has invested 0.22% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Birinyi Assocs reported 0.25% stake. Royal London Asset owns 11,832 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 86,289 are held by Twin Tree Lp. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 15,044 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 42,989 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel has 167,469 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 211,805 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $36.69B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT) by 10,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 390,599 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Asset (Hk) holds 2,560 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Sns Financial Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 125,132 are held by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability. Moreover, 1St Source Bank & Trust has 0.28% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 14,008 shares. Regal Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 238,300 shares. Allstate invested 0.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Triangle Wealth owns 975 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.89% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 217,856 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,769 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corporation stated it has 1.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia reported 221,000 shares stake. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp holds 0.01% or 962 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Co has 0.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 25,802 shares. Lifeplan Gru Inc stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

