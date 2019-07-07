Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shares Declined While Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $328,440; Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Stock Price Rose

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 566,810 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 2.54 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s — 3rd Update; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SERIOUS ESCALATION OF TRADE TENSIONS WOULD RISK HEALTH OF GLOBAL ECONOMY; 11/04/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM MOVE IN RATES; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.4% or 11,219 shares in its portfolio. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Vanguard Gru holds 0.28% or 65.99M shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Ri owns 28,122 shares. Thomas White Interest invested 0.2% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Lakeview Capital Prns Ltd Llc has 4,193 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Bollard Gp accumulated 21,124 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 4,120 are held by Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Co. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.83% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Factory Mutual Ins Co has invested 0.59% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated holds 0.13% or 266,925 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 19,444 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Co stated it has 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About TransUnionâ€™s (NYSE:TRU) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Forbes.com published: “4 Cheap Stocks Selling Below Book Value: NYSE-Traded And Dividend-Paying – Forbes” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 5,918 shares to 77,727 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Floating Rate Bond (FLRN) by 547,096 shares to 558,961 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2020 Corp by 20,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with themed aircraft featuring artwork from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Worst Is Probably Over at Alaska Air Group, Inc. – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “Is Alaska Air Group a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on March 16, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Delta Air Lines Stock Took Off on Tuesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0% or 158 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of invested in 0.02% or 42,989 shares. Evergreen Capital Lc accumulated 0.02% or 3,626 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Da Davidson & Communications has 0.09% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 94,619 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 192,509 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 0.09% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Company owns 123,620 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 78,631 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated holds 100,583 shares. 4,485 are owned by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Primecap Management Ca owns 0.25% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 6.02M shares. Brinker Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,999 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 190,231 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.