Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Trimmed Stake; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Declined, Proxima Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 2.37M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 27/03/2018 – NEWELL: BOARD FOCUSED TO DRIVE TRANSFORMATION PLAN INTO ACTION; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS TO NOMINATE DAVID ATCHISON TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Reduction of More Than 30 ERP Systems to Two by End of 2019; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Says Exodus From Newell Brands Board Is `Unfathomable’; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 02/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate David Atchison to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL B REAFFIRMED ’18 FY NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 40.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 720,677 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air: Unit Costs to Increase if Flight Attendants Ratify Labor Pact; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%; 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 61,398 shares to 102,044 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 36,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 692,468 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 45,390 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.01% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 23,951 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 78,631 shares. Voya Invest Management Llc stated it has 54,631 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.14% or 12,610 shares. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.19% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 13 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 79,606 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn accumulated 902,504 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 35,000 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Company stated it has 6,161 shares. Bridges Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 18.07% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.66 per share. ALK’s profit will be $241.93 million for 8.14 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,052.94% EPS growth.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 154,858 shares to 495,142 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

