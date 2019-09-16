Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Boosted Position; Quantitative Investment Management Decreased Position in Fedex (FDX) by $2.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 42.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 16,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 21,671 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.46M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS IT PLACED A SMALL ORDER FOR TESLA VEHICLES, WILL TEST THEM IN THE NEAR FUTURE; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers; 21/03/2018 – FDX: #Breaking: Just told by FedEx employee – facility west of ABIA being evacuated for suspicious package call. @KVUE #AustinBombings – ! $FDX; 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 117,704 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 576,880 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) by 11,142 shares to 80,035 shares, valued at $25.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Management has 0.19% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 9,700 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 7,757 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 12,211 are owned by Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 77,809 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). 195,336 are held by Stifel. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company accumulated 1.50M shares or 1.38% of the stock. Advsr Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 11,407 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors has 5,717 shares. Par Cap Management holds 2.9% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 2.71M shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Howe & Rusling has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 11,459 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 25,237 shares. Verity & Verity Llc accumulated 4,215 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River Road Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 3,344 shares. 300 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Moreover, Scotia Incorporated has 0.13% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 64,145 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Co owns 68,517 shares. Trust Advsrs has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mackenzie Financial owns 1,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc New York invested in 20,536 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 1.67% or 74,396 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,735 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sol Capital Mgmt Company reported 10,960 shares. 10 holds 12,424 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 10,245 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 earnings per share, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78M for 13.60 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual earnings per share reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 8,677 shares to 18,177 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 20,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Pac Ex (EPP).