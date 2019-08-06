Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Raised Its Position; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Increased Its Targa Res (TRGP) Position by $8.79 Million; Valuation Declined

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 181.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 214,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 332,094 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 117,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 1.99M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- OFFERING $750 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 90,736 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 82,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 1.19M shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR NOT CONSIDERING GIVING UP DALLAS LOVE FIELD GATES; 22/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT WOLFE TRANSPORT CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports April 2018 operational results; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $631.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 19,511 shares to 12,607 shares, valued at $312,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 41,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,118 shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 51,973 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 65,921 shares. Blackstone Grp Incorporated Lp holds 0.01% or 258,302 shares in its portfolio. Rr Advisors Ltd Com holds 2.57M shares or 11.81% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 41,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 710 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 65,700 are held by Putnam Invs Lc. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 4,121 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gideon owns 11,442 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 192,012 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 28,300 shares. Marathon Mgmt has invested 0.87% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 97 are owned by Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co. New York-based Hap Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.6% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tillar invested 0.76% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Palladium Prtn has 6,865 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance accumulated 0% or 30,225 shares. Whittier Tru holds 8 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 703,983 shares. New England Rech Management reported 5,075 shares. Daiwa Grp, a Japan-based fund reported 948 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 32,228 shares. Cwm reported 28 shares. Landscape Ltd Com has 39,691 shares. Court Place Llc holds 6,382 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited holds 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) or 7,654 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 35,000 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt stated it has 2.26M shares. 108,138 are owned by Pinnacle Associates.