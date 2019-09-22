Alaska Air Group (ALK) Share Price Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Has Upped Stake; Athena Capital Advisors Decreased Position in Altria Group (MO) by $1.85 Million as Market Value Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 40.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 39,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 58,370 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 97,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.27 million shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65. About 794,851 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines reinforces hometown commitment with office expansion near Sea-Tac Airport; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports March 2018 operational results; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle flight; 30/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines scored highest among traditional airlines; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11,000 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,957 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

