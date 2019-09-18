Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position Maintained by Glacier Peak Capital Llc; Circor Intl (CIR) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Holding

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) by 600.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 24,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 28,226 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 4,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 21,127 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 4Q `17 ADJ. EPS TO 71C ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR CUTS FORECAST FOR YEAR CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Economic Fuel Cost Per Gallon Rose 19.4%

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Circor Intl Inc (CIR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.63% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Circor Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $746.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 9,043 shares traded. CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has declined 11.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CIR News: 10/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace & Defense California Receives AS9100 Rev D Certification; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Rev $275.6M; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR INTERNATIONAL – EFFECTIVE APRIL 12, ENTERED INTEREST RATE SWAP PURSUANT TO INTERNATIONAL SWAPS AND DERIVATIVES ASSOCIATION MASTER AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – CIRCOR 1Q REV. $275.6M, EST. $269.3M; 12/04/2018 – CIRCOR Aerospace Receives Airbus SQIP Best Performer Award; 25/04/2018 – CIRCOR International Announces Availability of Historical Segment Information Reflecting Previously Announced Organizational Realignment; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 27c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 01/05/2018 – Circor Intl 1Q Loss/Shr 88c; 17/04/2018 – CIRCOR SAYS FOUR-YEAR SWAP FIXED NOTIONAL VALUE OF $400.0 MLN, MATURITY DATE APRIL 12, 2022 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold CIR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.42 million shares or 8.55% less from 21.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CIR’s profit will be $11.15 million for 16.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CIRCOR International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.44% EPS growth.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Class A by 198,389 shares to 137,105 shares, valued at $3.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.