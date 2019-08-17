Alaska Air Group (ALK) Position Increased by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Reliance Trust Has Trimmed Its Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 108.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 11,547 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 5,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.36. About 952,585 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR REAFFIRMS YR CAPACITY FORECAST, 1Q RASM FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Capacity Rose 7.2%; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group to Announce Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – Alteryx Brings Together Analytic Experts to Build for the Future of Al and Machine Learning; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 14,292 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 17,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 31/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation Gives Grants to Charities in New Bern, North Carolina — “Birthplace” of Pepsi-Cola; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,089 shares to 22,311 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

