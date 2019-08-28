Alaska Air Group (ALK) Market Valuation Rose While Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Stake; Mackay Shields Lowered Holding in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $971,026

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 8,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 90,736 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 82,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $58.01. About 1.44 million shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Capacity Rose 9%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Down About 3.5%; 09/04/2018 – U.S. airline industry boasts overall improvements -study; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Alaska Airlines – 04/15/2018 08:05 AM; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Lead Airlines in Customer Satisfaction, ACSI Data Show

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 22,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The institutional investor held 41,587 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 64,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 1.66M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 325,755 shares to 6.57 million shares, valued at $27.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 61,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.55M shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 10,217 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 12,832 shares. 1,320 are held by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Cls Invests Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 6,500 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc accumulated 53,508 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management invested 0.21% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Aviva Public Limited holds 123,620 shares. Srb has 0.06% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Artemis Mngmt Llp has invested 0.08% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Landscape Ltd Liability reported 39,691 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 100 shares.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Alaska Air Group Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Alaska Air Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALK) 8.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alaska Air Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Delta Repeat Its Seattle Success in Boston? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.23M for 8.65 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap reported 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 2.89 million are owned by D E Shaw And Co. 64,584 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc. British Columbia Inv Corp stated it has 32,203 shares. Moreover, Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 1.08% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Stevens First Principles Investment invested in 43,006 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,564 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 3,280 shares. Timucuan Asset Fl owns 2.45M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.02% or 46,200 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Assocs Limited has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). 384,384 were accumulated by Axa. Earnest Limited Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 108 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 1,920 shares.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Industrial Services Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting HDS Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2019 : HDS, DSW, MIK, BITA – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.