Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding Held by Landscape Capital Management Llc; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Private Trust Co Has Lifted Stake

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 309.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 29,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 39,691 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, up from 9,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 1.64M shares traded or 53.60% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 6.6%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits Alaska Air; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 03/04/2018 – ASSOCIATION OF FLIGHT ATTENDANTS-CWA SAYS JOINT COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT PROVIDES PAY INCREASES FOR PRE-MERGER ALASKA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 07/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group names Max Tidwell Vice President of Safety and Security

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 35,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 162,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 127,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 30/05/2018 – TNF Cycling in Psoriatic Arthritis Declines for the Second Year in a Row as Newly Approved Agents Such as Pfizer’s Xeljanz and Eli Lilly’s Taltz Claim Their Share of the Switching Population; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR XTANDI SNDA; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniy Quality Fd I (MQT) by 37,487 shares to 37,048 shares, valued at $456,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,373 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 126,900 were accumulated by Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp. Tyvor Cap Lc has invested 1.26% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.03% or 7,833 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 18,004 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 9,115 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdings Gru stated it has 0.13% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Mengis Cap, Oregon-based fund reported 8,600 shares. Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 4.34M shares. Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Moreover, Quantbot Tech LP has 0.08% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Redmond Asset Limited Liability owns 0.42% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 17,115 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 144,813 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory invested in 42,651 shares. Federated Inc Pa accumulated 1,320 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 354,579 shares.

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Red-Hot Airline Stock Could Enjoy Seasonal Tailwinds – Schaeffers Research” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alaska Air Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alaska Air Group Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air Group (ALK) June Traffic Increases 1.7%, Capacity Up 1.9% – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 More Big Pharma Events in 2019 You Don’t Want to Miss – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 3 Small Biotech Stocks Are Perfect Takeover Targets – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

