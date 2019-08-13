Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding Boosted by Par Capital Management Inc; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Position in Kellogg Co (K) Lowered as Stock Declined

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.09 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $62.11. About 1.04M shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Traffic Up 5.8%; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group reports February 2018 operational results; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 ASMS 66.6 BLN TO 66.75 BLN; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 1.99M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 150,000 shares to 557,779 shares, valued at $8.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.62M shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Alaska Airlines’ Hawaii Problem Is About to Get Worse – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Air Boosts Its Q2 Guidance Again – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

