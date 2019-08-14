Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holder Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Its Holding by $617,904; First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lifted Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Market Value Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 11,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 108,138 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 119,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 1.15M shares traded or 8.42% up from the average. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York base; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR SAYS IF TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH FLIGHT ATTENDANTS IS RATIFIED, CO’S UNIT COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Effective Tax Rate About 26%, Full-Year Rate About 25%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 1Q Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Down 3.5%-4.5%

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 151,099 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, up from 147,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 11.93M shares traded or 13.58% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,425 shares. Wright Investors Incorporated owns 11,553 shares. 744,586 are owned by Davenport & Com Limited. Moreover, Campbell And Inv Adviser Llc has 0.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,559 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 33,940 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.85% or 14,308 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 245 shares. Corda Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 33,755 are held by Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership. Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 3,530 shares. 1.26 million are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Old Point Tru And Fin Services N A reported 73,812 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 11.45M were reported by Royal Financial Bank Of Canada. Affinity Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 141,584 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon considering sale of British North Sea assets – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 6,027 shares to 18,409 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 25,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,817 shares, and cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Airline stocks miss rally, grounded by rising oil prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Is American, Southwest or Delta bigger? Depends what you measure – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Henry Schein, Alaska Air Group and PulteGroup – Investorplace.com” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Airline Stocks Rose by Double Digits in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Alaska Air Group, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ALK) 8.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 6,050 shares to 22,925 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 28,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).