Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 48 2.37 36.14M 0.39 127.00 Veritone Inc. 4 -0.04 16.25M -3.49 0.00

Demonstrates Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Veritone Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 75,701,717.64% 7.3% 4.6% Veritone Inc. 372,151,608.84% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Veritone Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Veritone Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.51% and an $66 consensus price target. Veritone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus price target and a 180.11% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Veritone Inc. looks more robust than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares and 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares. About 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Veritone Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Veritone Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.