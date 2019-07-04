Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.79 N/A 0.43 136.74 Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1352.11 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 1.46 beta, while its volatility is 46.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verb Technology Company Inc.’s 187.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a 30.23% upside potential and an average price target of $68.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.7% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of Verb Technology Company Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Verb Technology Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.