Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

We are contrasting Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
|58
|4.94
|N/A
|0.39
|127.00
|UP Fintech Holding Limited
|8
|14.42
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|7.3%
|4.6%
|UP Fintech Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are 3.2 and 2.8. Competitively, UP Fintech Holding Limited has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UP Fintech Holding Limited.
Analyst Recommendations
Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|UP Fintech Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$64.75 is Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.03%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
|-3.33%
|-4.9%
|-28.93%
|-19.55%
|19.49%
|-3.78%
|UP Fintech Holding Limited
|-3.89%
|-23.08%
|-68.89%
|0%
|0%
|-61.54%
For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. was less bearish than UP Fintech Holding Limited.
Summary
Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats UP Fintech Holding Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.
