Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 57 5.13 N/A 0.39 127.00 StoneCo Ltd. 32 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. StoneCo Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than StoneCo Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, StoneCo Ltd. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to StoneCo Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 1 3 2.60

The upside potential is 36.42% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. with average price target of $66. On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd.’s potential downside is -14.70% and its average price target is $31.8. The information presented earlier suggests that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. looks more robust than StoneCo Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 77% respectively. About 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance while StoneCo Ltd. has 89.86% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats StoneCo Ltd.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.