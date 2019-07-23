Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

This is a contrast between Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.66 N/A 0.43 136.74 Rapid7 Inc. 49 11.58 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.3% 3.4% Rapid7 Inc. 0.00% -60% -10.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Rapid7 Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rapid7 Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Rapid7 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Rapid7 Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

The upside potential is 33.31% for Alarm.com Holdings Inc. with average target price of $68.67. Competitively the average target price of Rapid7 Inc. is $56.83, which is potential -10.01% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Rapid7 Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alarm.com Holdings Inc. and Rapid7 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 89.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.1% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Rapid7 Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -16.07% -15.08% -9.81% 23.52% 45.43% 12.57% Rapid7 Inc. -0.65% 0.23% 12.99% 49.83% 73.28% 66.94%

For the past year Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Rapid7 Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Rapid7 Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Rapid7, Inc. provides security data and analytics solutions that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. It offers threat exposure management solutions, including Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their exposure to cyber risk; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and AppSpider, an application security testing solution. The company also provides incident detection and response solutions, such as InsightIDR, a cloud based offering for incident detection and response; Managed Detection and Response, a managed service, which provides customers with attacker behavior analytics, machine learning algorithms, and threat intelligence to hunt attackers; and incident response services that provide customers with access to security experts and experience. In addition, it offers Logentries, a cloud-based solution for collecting, searching, visualizing, and analyzing log data, as well as enables organizations to store and search data; and InsightOps, an IT operations solution to centralize machine data from organizationsÂ’ IT environments for operational awareness and control. Further, the company provides security advisory services, such as cyber security maturity assessment, incident response program development, security program development, Virtual CISO, IoT security, and threat modeling services. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.